PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The official unveiling of the world's first monument to civilians that were killed or injured in armed conflicts took place in Paris on Thursday with the participation of Mayor Anne Hidalgo, lawmakers and senators, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The monument was installed at the initiative of the Handicap International France non-governmental organization, which provides help to survivors of armed conflicts.

"We are proud and very touched that Paris is the first city in the world to set up such a monument that pays tribute to all civilian victims," head of Handicap International France Xavier du Crest said at the unveiling ceremony.

Du Crest stressed that currently, about 90 percent of armed conflict victims are civilians, while during World War I, the rate stood at 15 percent.

The monument was installed on the Place de la Republique in Paris.

