Open Menu

World's First Zootopia Land Begins Trial Operation At Shanghai Disney Resort

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 05:32 PM

World's first Zootopia land begins trial operation at Shanghai Disney Resort

The world's first Zootopia land, scheduled to open to the public starting from Dec. 20 at Shanghai Disney Resort, has kicked off trial operation, the resort said Wednesday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The world's first Zootopia land, scheduled to open to the public starting from Dec. 20 at Shanghai Disney Resort, has kicked off trial operation, the resort said Wednesday.

The new themed land was open to the media for the first time on Wednesday. It is based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie "Zootopia" and will become the eighth themed land in Shanghai Disneyland.

According to the resort, the Zootopia land's construction began in December 2019, and it involves many latest original design concepts from the international Disney engineering team.

Shanghai Disney Resort opened with six themed lands on June 16, 2016. Its seventh land, Disney Pixar Toy Story Land, opened in 2018, making Shanghai Disneyland the fastest-expanding Disneyland in the world. In August this year, the resort began construction of its third themed hotel.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Hotel Shanghai June August December 2016 2018 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplom ..

UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplomat

6 minutes ago
 UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate ..

UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate rages

5 minutes ago
 China unveils new archaeological findings of Liang ..

China unveils new archaeological findings of Liangzhu ruins

9 minutes ago
 DPO to hold online open court via facebook on Dec ..

DPO to hold online open court via facebook on Dec 1

9 minutes ago
 RSO underlines need of sports promotion for youth

RSO underlines need of sports promotion for youth

5 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

9 minutes ago
Experts suggest Baharia sunflower cultivation in D ..

Experts suggest Baharia sunflower cultivation in December-January

9 minutes ago
 CM KP launches 'Khushal Pakhtunkhwa' campaign, ina ..

CM KP launches 'Khushal Pakhtunkhwa' campaign, inaugurate solarization project i ..

15 minutes ago
 District admin takes measures to address community ..

District admin takes measures to address community concerns: DC

15 minutes ago
 Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League kno ..

Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League knockouts

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM lays foundation stone of new campus o ..

Caretaker CM lays foundation stone of new campus of GCU

12 minutes ago
 Four die in coal mine accident in south Poland

Four die in coal mine accident in south Poland

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World