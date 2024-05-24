World's First Zootopia-themed Airplane Launched In Shanghai
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A Zootopia-themed plane, featuring a fuselage decorated with three-dimensional images of characters from the popular Disney animation movie, will soon soar through the skies thanks to a collaboration between Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines, it was announced Friday.
The airplane is scheduled to provide its first passenger flight service on the air route between Shanghai and Chengdu later Friday.
Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled the world's first Zootopia land in December 2023, as the Walt Disney Company looks to further tap the growing Chinese travel market.
It became the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.
The airplane is also the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join China Eastern Airlines' fleet.
Shanghai Disney Resort received 25.6 million visitors in 2023, an increase of 44 percent over the number recorded in 2019. Its 2023 tourist revenue reached 18.5 billion Yuan (about 2.6 billion U.S. Dollars), an increase of 84.2 percent over that of 2019.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From World
-
Falling UK energy bills grab election spotlight2 minutes ago
-
Police shoot man dead in New Caledonia after protesters attack: prosecutor2 minutes ago
-
Mines, unexploded ordnance a daily menace for Afghanistan's children12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia spending big for a place on the gaming map22 minutes ago
-
Russia 'bogged down' in battle for border town, Ukraine says22 minutes ago
-
Texan outfit seeks to combat DR Congo rebels with leaflets, reward42 minutes ago
-
'Palme d'Or whisperer': Tiny US studio Neon eyes fifth Cannes prize52 minutes ago
-
Norway struggles to keep ultra-rich tempted by exile52 minutes ago
-
Century-old voices reveal echoes of Senegal's lost past52 minutes ago
-
Italian activist goes on trial in Hungary assault case1 hour ago
-
Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN1 hour ago
-
Four dead in Spanish resort restaurant collapse1 hour ago