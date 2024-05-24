Open Menu

World's First Zootopia-themed Airplane Launched In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A Zootopia-themed plane, featuring a fuselage decorated with three-dimensional images of characters from the popular Disney animation movie, will soon soar through the skies thanks to a collaboration between Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines, it was announced Friday.

The airplane is scheduled to provide its first passenger flight service on the air route between Shanghai and Chengdu later Friday.

Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled the world's first Zootopia land in December 2023, as the Walt Disney Company looks to further tap the growing Chinese travel market.

It became the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

The airplane is also the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join China Eastern Airlines' fleet.

Shanghai Disney Resort received 25.6 million visitors in 2023, an increase of 44 percent over the number recorded in 2019. Its 2023 tourist revenue reached 18.5 billion Yuan (about 2.6 billion U.S. Dollars), an increase of 84.2 percent over that of 2019.

