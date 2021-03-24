UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Largest Canvas Painting Sold In Dubai For $62Mln - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

World's Largest Canvas Painting Sold in Dubai for $62Mln - Reports

The world's largest canvas painting, The Journey of Humanity, painted by Dubai-based UK painter Sacha Jafri, has been sold at an auction in Dubai for $62 million, the Gulf Business website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The world's largest canvas painting, The Journey of Humanity, painted by Dubai-based UK painter Sacha Jafri, has been sold at an auction in Dubai for $62 million, the Gulf business website reported.

The 17,000-square-foot painting was created in the ballroom of the Atlantis hotel in Dubai over seven months last year.

It was originally supposed to be divided into 70 parts and auctioned in 2021 but instead was purchased in its entirety by French cryptocurrency entrepreneur Andre Abdoune.

The proceedings from the auction will go to various charities, such as Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO and the Global Gift Foundation.

Related Topics

World Business Hotel Dubai United Kingdom Cryptocurrency From Million

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 24 march 2021

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 30 lives, infects 3,301 more peopl ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Up 8%, Mortality Up 3% in ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police returns jewellery worth Rs 450,000 ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia Registers Russia's Afivafir Drug Against ..

7 minutes ago

Man found dead in sargodha

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.