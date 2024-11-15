World's Largest Coral Discovered In Southwest Pacific Ocean
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Scientists have discovered the world's largest known coral in the southwest Pacific Ocean.
The coral, which measures 34 meters wide, 32 meters long at 5.5 meters high, was found in the Solomon Islands' Three Sisters island group by marine scientists from National Geographic's Pristine Seas team.
The standalone coral is made up of a network of nearly 1 billion polyps, small individual creatures, and is 300-500 years old, researchers said.
Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer in Residence, described the find as a significant scientific discovery.
The team said that the coral is in good health but warned that it is not immune to the impacts of global warming.
"There is cause for alarm. Despite its remote location, this coral is not safe from global warming and other human threats," Sala said.
Upon initially spotting the coral, team members mistook it for a shipwreck. The underwater cinematographer on the voyage, Manu San Félix, dived more than 12 meters for a closer look and identified the structure as a single coral of the species Pavona clavus.
Further examinations found that the coral provides essential habitat, shelter and breeding ground for several species.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele said the discovery underlines the importance of protecting and sustaining coral reefs for future generations.
