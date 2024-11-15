Open Menu

World's Largest Coral Discovered In Southwest Pacific Ocean

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

World's largest coral discovered in southwest Pacific Ocean

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Scientists have discovered the world's largest known coral in the southwest Pacific Ocean.

The coral, which measures 34 meters wide, 32 meters long at 5.5 meters high, was found in the Solomon Islands' Three Sisters island group by marine scientists from National Geographic's Pristine Seas team.

The standalone coral is made up of a network of nearly 1 billion polyps, small individual creatures, and is 300-500 years old, researchers said.

Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer in Residence, described the find as a significant scientific discovery.

The team said that the coral is in good health but warned that it is not immune to the impacts of global warming.

"There is cause for alarm. Despite its remote location, this coral is not safe from global warming and other human threats," Sala said.

Upon initially spotting the coral, team members mistook it for a shipwreck. The underwater cinematographer on the voyage, Manu San Félix, dived more than 12 meters for a closer look and identified the structure as a single coral of the species Pavona clavus.

Further examinations found that the coral provides essential habitat, shelter and breeding ground for several species.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele said the discovery underlines the importance of protecting and sustaining coral reefs for future generations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World San Solomon Islands From Billion

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

54 minutes ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

13 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

13 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

13 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

13 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

13 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

13 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

13 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

13 hours ago

More Stories From World