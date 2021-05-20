UrduPoint.com
World's Largest Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctica: European Space Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

A huge iceberg, the world's largest, has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A huge iceberg, the world's largest, has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said Thursday.

Called A-76 and roughly the shape of Manhattan but more than 70 times bigger, it was picked up on satellite images and is "currently the largest berg in the world", the ESA said.

