World's Longest Midspan Suspension Bridge Ready To Open In Turkey - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 02:46 PM

The 1915 Canakkale suspension bridge across the Dardanelles with the world's longest midspan of 2023 meters (6637 feet) is ready to open, the chairman of the board of directors of Limak Holding Ebru Ozdemir said on Wednesday

"We have informed the appropriate departments that we are ready for the opening. We are waiting for the date," Ozdemir said as quoted by Turkish newspaper Aksam.

The total cost of the bridge, which was initially estimated at $3.

5 billion, increased by $342 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ozdemir noted. Construction workers also had some problems with the supply chain which caused the postponement of the bridge opening by three months.

The spires of the bridge will tower 318 meters (1,043 feet) high while the total length of the bridge will reach 4,608 meters (15,118 feet). The junctions of the towers and elements of the bridge will be painted red and white like the Turkish flag. Construction started in March 18, 2017.

