UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Loudest Bird Sings Heart Out In Pursuit Of Love

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:44 PM

World's loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of love

Deep in the Amazon, a white-plumed suitor weighing no more than half a pound turns to face his paramour before belting out a deafening, klaxon-like call, reaching decibel levels equal to a pile driver

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Deep in the Amazon, a white-plumed suitor weighing no more than half a pound turns to face his paramour before belting out a deafening, klaxon-like call, reaching decibel levels equal to a pile driver..

Meet the white bellbird, which has just beaten out its rainforest neighbor, the screaming piha, for the title of the world's loudest bird, according to a paper published in the journal Current Biology on Monday.

Biologist Jeff Podos at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Mario Cohn-Haft of the Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazonia, Brazil wrote that its calls are so loud, they wondered how white bellbird females listen at close range without damaging their hearing.

The feat is all the more impressive given the species' diminutive size: they're about as big as doves, and the males are distinguished by a fleshy black wattle adorned with white specks that falls from the beak.

Podos said he was lucky enough to witness females join males on their perches as they sang.

"In these cases, we saw that the males sing only their loudest songs," he said.

"Not only that, they swivel dramatically during these songs, so as to blast the song's final note directly at the females." It's not clear why the females voluntarily expose themselves to the noise at such proximity, which reaches peak levels of 113 decibels -- above the human pain threshold and equivalent to a loud rock concert or a turbo-prop plane 200 feet (60 meters) away achieving liftoff power.

"Maybe they are trying to assess males up close, though at the risk of some damage to their hearing systems," Podos added.

The pair used high-quality sound recorders and high-speed video to slow the action enough to study how the bird uses its anatomy to achieve such high levels of noise.

"We don't know how small animals manage to get so loud. We are truly at the early stages of understanding this biodiversity," he said.

Related Topics

Hearing World Driver Amherst Brazil All From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Facebook Drops 4 Iran, Russia-Origin Networks to C ..

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends inauguration of Indones ..

31 minutes ago

NCM records 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southern I ..

31 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin removes critical voices from his ri ..

1 minute ago

Estonian, Moldovan Leaders, Nazarbayev to Attend E ..

1 minute ago

Video Shows Kurds in Northern Syria Throwing Potat ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.