Europe and North America have absorbed the largest share of the world's 272 million migrants, a population that has grown by 23 percent over the past decade, according to a UN report published Tuesday

The report found that there were 82 million migrants living in Europe and 59 million in North America in 2019, followed by northern Africa and western Asia with 49 million each.

There were 51 million more migrants in the world in 2019 than in 2010, a 23 percent increase, according to the report prepared by the population division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

It said migrants account for 3.5 percent of the world's population today, compared with 2.8 percent in 2000.

The report said the estimates were based on official national statistics on the foreign-born or the foreign population obtained from population censuses, population registers or nationally representative surveys.

"These data are critical for understanding the important role of migrants and migration in the development of both countries of origin and destination," said Liu Zhenmin, UN under-secretary-general for Economic and Social Affairs.