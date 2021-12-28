UrduPoint.com

World's Most Expensive Natural Disaster Cost $170Bln In 2021 - NGO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:04 AM

The 10 most financially devastating natural disasters of 2021, fueled by climate change, caused more than $170 billion in damage, $20 billion more than last year, the UK non-governmental organization Christian Aid said on Monday

Topping the group's list is Hurricane Ida, which struck the United States in August costing $65 billion and killing 95 people, followed by July floods in Europe that cost $43 billion and killed 240 people and China's Henan province, which left $17.5 billion of destruction, killed 320 and displaced over a million people.

Despite acknowledging that its evaluation mainly covers disasters in rich countries where infrastructure is better insured, the report highlighted that the financial toll of extreme weather events on poor countries is often incalculable, and cited the case of South Sudan, where flooding affected around 800,000 people in 2021.

Christian Aid also noted that some of the disasters in 2021 hit rapidly, like Cyclone Yaas, which struck India and Bangladesh in May and caused losses valued at $3 billion in just a few days, while others took months to unfold, like the Paraná River drought in South America, which has seen the river, a vital part of the region's economy, at its lowest level in 77 years and impacted lives and livelihoods in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

"The costs of climate change have been grave this year, both in terms of eyewatering financial losses but also in the death and displacement of people around the world. Be it storms and floods in some of the world's richest countries or droughts and heatwaves in some of the poorest, the climate crisis hit hard in 2021," report author Kat Kramer, was quoted as saying.

The UK�s NGO said these extreme events highlight the need for concrete climate action, claiming that the outcomes of the climate change summit or COP26 held in Glasgow in November failed not leave the world on track to meet the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degree Fahrenheit) global warming target on track.

