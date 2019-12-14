(@imziishan)

Russian nuclear icebreaker Arktika, the most powerful ship in the world, has completed its three-day sea trials, the press office of the St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard said on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian nuclear icebreaker Arktika, the most powerful ship in the world , has completed its three-day sea trials, the press office of the St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard said on Saturday.

"The lead nuclear icebreaker [of its class], the Baltic Shipyard-built Arktika, concluded its test voyage to the Gulf of Finland on December 14," the statement read.

The first sea trials tested the ship's navigation and backup diesel generators.

The 569-foot-long icebreaker of Project 22220 has a three-shaft propulsion system with a total capacity of 60 megawatts. It was commissioned by Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, and will be delivered in May of 2020.