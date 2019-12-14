UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Most Powerful Icebreaker Concludes First Sea Trials - Shipyard

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

World's Most Powerful Icebreaker Concludes First Sea Trials - Shipyard

Russian nuclear icebreaker Arktika, the most powerful ship in the world, has completed its three-day sea trials, the press office of the St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard said on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian nuclear icebreaker Arktika, the most powerful ship in the world, has completed its three-day sea trials, the press office of the St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard said on Saturday.

"The lead nuclear icebreaker [of its class], the Baltic Shipyard-built Arktika, concluded its test voyage to the Gulf of Finland on December 14," the statement read.

The first sea trials tested the ship's navigation and backup diesel generators.

The 569-foot-long icebreaker of Project 22220 has a three-shaft propulsion system with a total capacity of 60 megawatts. It was commissioned by Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, and will be delivered in May of 2020.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear Lead Finland May December 2020

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 14 Dec 2019

47 seconds ago

Govt taking all steps to enhance wheat production: ..

49 seconds ago

Turkey Unlikely to Close US Military Bases in Resp ..

26 minutes ago

Two Dead After UN Security Guards Fire at Each Oth ..

26 minutes ago

Abbottabad police and GDA establish two facilitati ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce 20 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.