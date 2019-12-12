(@imziishan)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Russia-made world's most powerful nuclear icebreaker Arktika has been introduced to performance tests, the state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.

"The next-generation nuclear icebreaker Arktika has proceeded to the stage of performance tests," Rosatom wrote on Twitter.