- World's Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika Enters Performance Tests- Russian Rosatom
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:02 PM
The Russia-made world's most powerful nuclear icebreaker Arktika has been introduced to performance tests, the state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday
"The next-generation nuclear icebreaker Arktika has proceeded to the stage of performance tests," Rosatom wrote on Twitter.