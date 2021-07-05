MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The world's most powerful nuclear icebreaker Lider (Leader) of project 10510 has been laid down at a shipyard in Russia's Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday.

"You know that the construction of a grandiose shipyard is in full swing in the Far East, a dry dock has already been built in Bolshoy Kamen.

We very much hope that you will be able to see it with your own eyes at the Vladivostok Forum. A new icebreaker, the super-powerful Leader, has already been laid down there," Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin.