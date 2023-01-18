UrduPoint.com

World's Oldest Known Person Dies Peacefully In Sleep At Age 118 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 04:00 AM

World's Oldest Known Person Dies Peacefully in Sleep at Age 118 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Lucile Randon, a French nun and the world's oldest known person, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 118, AFP reported, citing a Sante-Catherine-Laboure nursing home spokesperson.

"There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it's a liberation," spokesman David Tavella is quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

Randon, also known as Sister Andre, was born in 1904. Guinness World Records acknowledged Randon as the world's oldest living person in April 2022, following the passing of 119-year old Kane Tanaka of Japan.

Random was raised Protestant alongside three brothers in southern France. At the age of 26, Randon converted to Catholicism, later joining the Daughters of Charity as a nun at the age of 41.

Randon notably survived a bout of COVID-19 in 2021 despite her old age. Randon has rejected requests to test her DNA, stating that "only the good Lord knows" the secret of her longevity, the report said.

The record for oldest confirmed age reached by a human belongs to Jeanne Calment, also of southern France, who died in 1997 at the age of 122.

Related Topics

World France Died David Japan April Sad

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

4 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

4 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

4 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

4 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

4 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.