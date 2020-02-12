(@FahadShabbir)

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.

The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days.