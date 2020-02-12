UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Oldest Man Crowned In Japan Aged 112

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

World's oldest man crowned in Japan aged 112

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.

The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days.

Related Topics

World Died Man Niigata Tokyo Male March

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister directs 100 percent utilization ..

1 minute ago

Members of American Society of Hematology honor Dr ..

1 minute ago

Women scientists celebrate International Day of Wo ..

1 minute ago

US 'Remain in Mexico' Program for Migrant Border C ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 12 Feb 2020

7 minutes ago

Anti corruption Establishment Punjab recovers Rs 6 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.