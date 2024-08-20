Open Menu

World's Oldest Person Dies In Spain At 117: Family

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

World's oldest person dies in Spain at 117: family

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The world's oldest living person, Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who was born in the United States and lived through two world wars, has died at the age of 117, her family said Tuesday.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain," her family wrote on her account on social network X.

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness," they said.

Branyas, who had lived for the last two decades in the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in the town of Olot in northeastern Spain, had warned in a post on Tuesday that she felt "weak".

"The time is near. Don't cry, I don't like tears. And above all, don't suffer for me. Wherever I go, I will be happy," she added in the account which is run by her family.

Guinness World Records had officially acknowledged Branyas's status as the world's oldest person in January 2023 following the death of French nun Lucile Randon aged 118,

In the wake of Branyas's death, the oldest living person in the world is Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908 and is 116 years old, according to the US Gerontology Research Group.

Related Topics

World Died Santa Maria Tura Spain Japan United States January May Post Family All

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From World