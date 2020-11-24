The world's poorest and most vulnerable must not be "trampled in the stampede" for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency, has warned

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The world's poorest and most vulnerable must not be "trampled in the stampede" for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency, has warned.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said successful vaccines must be distributed equitably, and that $4.3 billion was needed to help fund a sharing scheme.

The news of a third promising vaccine against coronavirus gives ground for hope, he said.

"With the latest positive news from vaccine trials, the light at the end of this long, dark tunnel is growing brighter," Tedros told a press conference from Geneva.

The WHO chief urged governments to make sure that every country gets vaccines, and he welcomed statements in that regard from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on the weekend.

"There is now a real risk that the poorest and most vulnerable people will be trampled in the stampede for vaccines," Tedros warned.

Noting that no vaccine in history has been developed as rapidly, the WHO chief remarked that the scientific community had set "a new standard for vaccine development" and now the international community must set "a new standard for access".

Tedros explained that it was against this backdrop that WHO and its partners had established the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator back in April.

(The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT)-Accelerator, is a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.) "The ACT Accelerator has supported the fastest, most coordinated and successful global effort in history to develop vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics", he attested.

He said currently 50 diagnostics are under evaluation; rapid antigen diagnostics are now available for low and middle income countries; while life-saving treatments are being rolled out and new medicines tested.

Moreover, 187 countries are taking part in the COVAX facility, to collaborate on the procurement and rollout of vaccines, "ensuring the best possible prices, volumes and timing for all countries", he said.

Despite the excellent progress, Tedros said "only a fundamental change in funding and approach will realize the full promise of the ACT Accelerator".

He revealed that $4.3 billion is still needed to support mass procurement and delivery, tests and treatments this year and another $23.8 billion would will be required in 2021.

"This isn't charity, it's the fastest and smartest way to end the pandemic and drive the global economic recovery", he stressed.

According to the International Monetary Fund, if medical solutions can be made available faster and more widely, they could lead to a cumulative increase in global income of almost $9 trillion by the end of 2025.

"The real question is not whether the world can afford to share vaccines and other tools; it's whether it can afford not to", stated the WHO chief.