WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) A coalition of 47 least developed countries plans to make a case at next week's COP25 climate conference to press richer nations for immediate action to reduce carbon emissions believed responsible for global warming, the group announced in a press release on Friday.

"Our people are suffering and will increasingly suffer. Communities are being devastated, yet emissions continue to rise. It cannot go on," the chair of the Least Developed Countries Group (LDC) Sonam Wangdi said in the release.

Countries around the world must immediately scale up their climate action and the level of support they give to developing countries, Wangdi added.

COP25 represents the last international moment before countries are due to submit their enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for the first Paris Agreement implementation cycle, according to Wangdi.

Key priorities for the LDC Group at COP25 include finalizing robust rules for the emissions trading scheme being developed, which are consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C and the achievement of the other Paris Agreement goals, according to the release.

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris accord.