World's Second Largest Diamond Found In Botswana

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A massive 2,492-carat diamond -- the second largest in the world -- has been discovered in Botswana, the Canadian mining company that found the stone announced Thursday.

The diamond was discovered in the Karowe Diamond Mine in northeastern Botswana using x-ray detection technology, Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement.

Lucara did not give a value for the find or mention its quality. But in terms of carats, the stone is second only to the 3,016-carat Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905.

"We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond," Lucara president William Lamb said in the statement.

Pictures released by the company show the diamond is as large as the palm of a hand.

This find was "one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed" and was detected using the company's Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray technology installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds, the statement said.

