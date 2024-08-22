World's Second Largest Diamond Found In Botswana
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A massive 2,492-carat diamond -- the second largest in the world -- has been discovered in Botswana, the Canadian mining company that found the stone announced Thursday.
The diamond was discovered in the Karowe Diamond Mine in northeastern Botswana using x-ray detection technology, Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement.
Lucara did not give a value for the find or mention its quality. But in terms of carats, the stone is second only to the 3,016-carat Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905.
"We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond," Lucara president William Lamb said in the statement.
Pictures released by the company show the diamond is as large as the palm of a hand.
This find was "one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed" and was detected using the company's Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray technology installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds, the statement said.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win6 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government6 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day6 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking6 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 176 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'6 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics7 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix7 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test7 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls7 hours ago