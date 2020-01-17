UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Shortest Man Dies In Nepal At 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:36 PM

World's shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

The world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records, died Friday at a hospital in Nepal, his family said

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records, died Friday at a hospital in Nepal, his family said.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08 centimetres (2 feet 2.41 inches), died of pneumonia at a hospital in Pokhara, 200 kilometres from Kathmandu, where he lived with his parents.

"He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today," Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother, told AFP.

Magar was first declared the world's shortest man in 2010 after his 18th birthday, photographed holding a certificate only a bit smaller than him.

However he eventually lost the title after Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who measured 54.6 centimetres, was discovered and named the world's shortest mobile man.

Magar regained the title after Dangi's death in 2015.

"He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small," said his father, Roop Bahadur, according to Guinness World Records.

As the world's shortest man the 27-year-old travelled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in Europe and the United States.

"We're terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief.

"Life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kilograms and you don't fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life" he said.

Magar became an official face of Nepal's tourism campaign, which featured him as the smallest man in a country that is home to the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.

During his stint he met other short people around the world, including the shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, from India.

In a video released by Guinness World Records, Magar is seen playing a guitar with his brother, riding a bike and sitting at his family's shop.

The world's shortest non-mobile man remains Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who measures only 59.93 centimetres but is unable to walk or stand unaided, according to Guinness World Records.

The record for shortest living mobile man is now retained by Edward "Nino" Hernandez of Colombia, a reggaeton DJ who stands 70.21 centimeters tall, Guinness said.

Related Topics

India World Europe Mobile Died Man Pokhara Kathmandu Craig United States Philippines Colombia Nepal Women 2015 Family TV From Sad

Recent Stories

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

5 minutes ago

Quake Sequence Forces 20,000 Puerto Ricans to Flee ..

5 minutes ago

Amnesty Says Did Not Receive Suspected Russian Cyb ..

5 minutes ago

UN chief calls on Haiti to 'resist escalation' 10 ..

5 minutes ago

Africa Cup of Nations change a 'catastrophe' for K ..

11 minutes ago

Canada to Pay $19,000 to Iran Crash Victim Familie ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.