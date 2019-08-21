(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia has made impressive progress within the WorldSkills movement despite only joining seven years ago, and can already been seen as a role model for other countries, with the upcoming WorldSkills competition in Kazan to serve as an opportunity for the movement to expand in the country, WorldSkills International Chief Executive Officer David Hoey told Sputnik in an interview.

WorldSkills is an international association that aims to upgrade the status and standards of professional training and popularize labor occupations by holding competitions every two years.

Russia's Kazan will host the 45th WorldSkills international competition from August 22-27. More than 1,300 young professionals from 63 countries will compete in 56 skills.

"Excellent progress! WorldSkills Russia is a relatively new member and also one of the most dynamic ones. The extent of the progress of WorldSkills Russia is very impressive," Hoey said.

The WorldSkills CEO pointed out that the movement's standards were being incorporated into the vocational education and training systems across Russia's 85 Federal subjects.

"This is an example to countries everywhere," Hoey stressed.

He expressed hope that the competition in Kazan would make the movement more popular in Russia and foster its development across the country.

"In many ways, WorldSkills Kazan 2019 is a major advancement for our movement .

.. I believe that WorldSkills is known by a higher percentage of the population in Russia than in any other country. WorldSkills Kazan 2019 will not only increase that number, but also opportunities for further development of the movement in the country," Hoey said.

WorldSkills Kazan 2019 will also feature "FutureSkills" competitions. This is Russia's initiative aimed at reflecting the latest technological changes in vocational education by facilitating training and competitions in professions of the future in the spheres of quantum technology, internet of Things, machine learning, drone operating and many others.

Speaking about the initiative, Hoey mentioned that updating the movement's skill competitions was necessary to reflect the needs of societies and industry.

"Future Skills is the latest and most dramatic example of how WorldSkills innovates. We look forward to seeing how these competitions progress and reviewing them for the future," he said.

WorldSkills, which was founded in 1946 after World War II, had its last event in Abu Dhabi in 2017. During the biennial competitions, participants aged 18-25 compete in a wide range of skills, including car painting, hairdressing, cooking, welding, bricklaying and carpentry. Russia joined the organization in 2012.