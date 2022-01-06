UrduPoint.com

Worldwide COVID-19 Infection Rate Increases By 71% In Last 7 Days - WHO Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The technical lead for the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Thursday that the number of worldwide COVID-19 infection has increased by 71% in the last seven days.

"The change in the case numbers in the last 7 days increased at the global level by 71%," Van Kerkhove said in a briefing.

Van Kerkhove added that the WHO was expecting even higher number of worldwide infections in the upcoming week.

