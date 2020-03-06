UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 84 To 3,282 - WHO

Fri 06th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 95,333, including 80,565 people in China.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

