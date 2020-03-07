UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 99 To 3,380 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

Worldwide Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 99 to 3,380 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had registered 2,873 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 99 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,380.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 98,192, including 80,711 people in China.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

