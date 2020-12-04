Worldwide Death Toll From COVID-19 Surpasses 1.5 Million People - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 around the world, has exceeded 1.5 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

As of 22:00 GMT on Thursday, the exact number of fatalities stood at 1,501,907 while the number of confirmed cases was nearing 65 million.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit nations.