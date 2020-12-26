UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Death Toll From COVID-19 Surpasses 1.75Mln People - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The global number of people, who have died of the coronavirus, has surpassed 1.75 million people, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) said.

The exact death toll stood at 1,750,057 people as of 03:50 GMT.

More than 79,8 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the world, JHU adds.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

