UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Measles Surge To 23-Year High In 2019, Killing Over 200,000 - UNICEF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Worldwide Measles Surge to 23-Year High in 2019, Killing Over 200,000 - UNICEF

UNITED STATES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Deaths from the childhood disease measles last year increased 50 percent from 2016 levels, with this year's coronavirus pandemic threatening another spike in cases by curtailing global vaccination programs, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned in a press release.

"Before there was a coronavirus crisis, the world was grappling with a measles crisis, and it has not gone away," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in the release on Thursday. "While health systems are strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not allow our fight against one deadly disease to come at the expense of our fight against another."

The release cited a recent report by the UN World Health Organization, which tallied 207,500 deaths from measles in 2019, the highest toll in 23 years and a 50 percent increase from 2016.

Although reported cases of measles are lower so far in 2020, efforts to control COVID-19 have resulted in disruptions in vaccination and crippled efforts to prevent and minimize measles outbreaks, the release said.

As of November, more than 94 million people were at risk of missing vaccines due to paused measles campaigns in 26 countries, many now experiencing ongoing outbreaks, the release added.

Of those countries, only eight - Brazil, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines and Somalia - resumed their vaccination campaigns after initial delays, according to the release.

Related Topics

Somalia World United Nations Ethiopia Brazil Philippines Congo Nigeria Nepal Central African Republic November 2016 2019 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

3 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

2 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

2 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

2 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.