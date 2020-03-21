Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 234,073, About 10,000 People Have Died - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The global number of COVID-19 cases has reached 234,073 with 9,840 fatalities, the World Health Organization said.

A day earlier, the WHO reported about 210,000 infected people.

Some 104,000 out of 234,073 global confirmed cases have been registered in Europe.

At the same time, John Hopkins University says that the global number of COVID-19 cases stands at 271,629, with more than 11,000 fatalities.