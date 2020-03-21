UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 234,073, About 10,000 People Have Died - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 234,073, About 10,000 People Have Died - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The global number of COVID-19 cases has reached 234,073 with 9,840 fatalities, the World Health Organization said.

A day earlier, the WHO reported about 210,000 infected people.

Some 104,000 out of 234,073 global confirmed cases have been registered in Europe.

At the same time, John Hopkins University says that the global number of COVID-19 cases stands at 271,629, with more than 11,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Europe Same

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

3 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

4 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

4 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

4 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.