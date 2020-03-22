UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 266,000, Over 11,000 People Have Died - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020)   The global number of COVID-19 cases has reached 266,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to the latest data, the exact number of people infected with the virus as of 22:59 GMT of March 20, is 266,073. Over 128,000 out of 266,073 global confirmed cases have been registered in Europe.

Over the past day, a total of 32,000 cases of COVID-19 were registered worldwide.

