Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 28 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 28 million, Johns Hopkins University says.
The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 28,047,828 as of 01:00 GMT on Friday.
More than 907,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.