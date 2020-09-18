Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 30 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 30 million, Johns Hopkins University says.
The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 30,003,378 as of 22:45 GMT on Thursday.
More than 942,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.