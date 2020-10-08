UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 36 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 AM

Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 36 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 36 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 36,026,644 as of 00:01 GMT on Thursday.

More than 1.05 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

 The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

Related Topics

India World Died Brazil United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

5 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

5 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

5 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

5 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

5 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.