Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 36 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 36 million, Johns Hopkins University says.
The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 36,026,644 as of 00:01 GMT on Thursday.
More than 1.05 million people have died of the disease, the university added.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.