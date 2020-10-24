Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 42 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 02:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 42 million, Johns Hopkins University says.
The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 42,020,333 as of 21:40 GMT on Friday.
More than 1.14 million people have died of the disease, the university added.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.