Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 45 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 45 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 45,018,354 as of 04:55 GMT on Friday.

More than 1.18 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

 The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

More Stories From World

