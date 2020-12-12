UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 70 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 70 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 70 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 70,000,538 as of 21:00 GMT on Friday.

More than 1.58 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

 The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

Related Topics

India World Died Brazil United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

3 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

4 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

4 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

4 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

4 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.