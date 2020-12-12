Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 70 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 70 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 70,000,538 as of 21:00 GMT on Friday.

More than 1.58 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.