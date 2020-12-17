Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 74 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 74 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 74,087,090 as of 23:45 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 1.64 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.