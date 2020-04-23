Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 2.47Mln, Over 169,000 People Dead - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased to 2,471,136, with more than 169,000 people having died of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Within the past 24 hours, 73,920 new cases have been confirmed, which is some 10,000 less than a day earlier.

At the same time, the number of new fatalities has increased from 5,109 to 6,058 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Europe, while the United States remains the worst-hit country with more than 770,000 infected people.

At the same time, Johns Hopkins University says that more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 182,000 fatalities.