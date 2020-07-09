UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 12 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:10 AM

Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 12 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 12 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 12,007,327 as of 01:00 GMT on Thursday.

More than 548,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.

 The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.

Related Topics

India World Died Brazil United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

5 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

7 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

5 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

5 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

7 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.