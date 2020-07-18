Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 14 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 14 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 14,037,021 as of 00:10 GMT on Saturday.

More than 593,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.