UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Offers Of Help Keep Coming As Death Toll In Beirut Blast Rises

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

Worldwide Offers of Help Keep Coming as Death Toll in Beirut Blast Rises

Countries across the world continue offering help as Lebanon confronts destruction caused by the massive Beirut blast

ATHENS/ BEIJING/ WARSAW/ DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Countries across the world continue offering help as Lebanon confronts destruction caused by the massive Beirut blast.

The Greek Air Force's C-130 plane with a group of rescuers on board took off for the devastated Lebanese capital on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft carries 13 members of the first special disaster management unit, a rescue dog, two vehicles and special equipment.

"Our country has immediately responded to the Lebanese government's request through the European Civil Protection Mechanism to send assistance to deal with the consequences of the deadly explosion that occurred in Beirut on August 4 ... A search and rescue team from fire departments departed [for Beirut] in the morning," Greece's General Secretariat of Civil protection said.

The secretariat remains in constant contact with both the Lebanese authorities and the European Civil Protection Mechanism to provide further assistance if necessary.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also offered help and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

"China is ready to provide assistance to Lebanon within its capabilities to... deal with this incident," spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

In addition, Poland has offered concrete help. The State Fire Service is ready to dispatch a search and rescue team consisting of 39 rescuers, four dogs and, if necessary, chemical protection specialists as early as Wednesday.

King Abdullah II of Jordan has ordered sending a military field hospital to the neighboring country, according to the PETRA news agency. Qatar and Iraq earlier reported that they will also send field hospitals to Lebanon.

The massive explosion hit Beirut on Tuesday evening, with about 100 people killed and over 4,000 injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. The city governor has said that half of the city's buildings were damaged and hospitals are overcrowded due to the large influx of injured patients. Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Governor China Iraq Vehicles Qatar Beirut Poland Lebanon Greece August From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

50 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

1 hour ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

1 hour ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.