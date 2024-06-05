Worries For France's Le Coq Sportif Ahead Of Paris Olympics
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Loss-making French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif faces fresh doubts about its finances and operations just as it should be delivering around 370,000 items of clothing and equipment for the Paris Olympics.
The company, which was bought out from near-bankruptcy in 2005 by Franco-Swiss businessman Marc-Henri Beausire, is the main supplier for French athletes at the Paris Games that begin in under 60 days.
On Monday, shares in Le Coq's Swiss holding company Airesis were suspended on the Swiss stock exchange after it missed a deadline to publish its 2023 financial results, having already delayed issuing them in April.
The group made no comment publicly about the suspension, only saying in April that extra time had been needed to prepare its figures "pending various items of information and their verification".
Known for its cockerel logo that has adorned the shirts of French sports teams for more than a century, Le Coq needed a 10-million-euro ($10.8 million) state-backed loan at the start of last year as losses widened.
The state's involvement reflected the group's strategic importance for the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics, as a supplier to almost all of the French sports federations, except for a handful including football and athletics.
"There are a few delays," the head of the French Olympic Committee, David Lappartient, told reporters last Thursday, adding that he had met the company's management to discuss deliveries "sport by sport".
"It's a little bit tight but it's ok and we were reassured by this visit," he added.
A source at the company also sounded reassuring when asked about Le Coq's delivery schedule 10 days ago.
"There's nothing alarming. There will definitely not be a breach of duty," the executive told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "90 percent" of equipment had been manufactured.
Another French company with a crucial role at the Paris Olympics, IT and cybersecurity supplier Atos, has also hit major financial problems, with the French state looking to nationalise its strategic operations.
- Plan B? -
Some within the French sporting world had long questioned the decision to award the prestigious Olympics contract in 2020 to Le Coq, which reported losses of around 10 million Euros in the first half of 2023.
In 2022, it lost around four million euros, after 10 million euros the year before.
The value of its shares has roughly halved over the last four years in a decline accelerated by the Covid-19 crisis and high energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"There's been panic for the last few weeks. Everyone is looking for a Plan B to avoid a disaster," an official in the French Olympic movement told AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. "They're very worried."
"We didn't understand when they won the contract," another official said, again on condition of anonymity. "Everyone knew when they got it that they weren't in great shape."
Le Coq Sportif returned as supplier to the French athletics team for the first time in 50 years at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.
The company's heyday was in the 1950s to 1970s, helping forge a retro image that appeals to fans of its footwear and clothing.
It manufactured the first yellow jerseys for the Tour de France, made the shirts for the legendary Ajax football team of the 1970s, as well as the Argentinian team starring Diego Maradona that won the 1986 World Cup.
After enduring decades of financial problems from the 1990s, Beausire's takeover in 2005 offered the group a new lease of life.
It renewed its links with the Tour de France and signed deals to supply the French top-flight football club Saint-Etienne and the national rugby team.
In 2022, it began work on extending the factory at its historic headquarters in Romilly-sur-Seine where the outfits for the French Olympic and Paralympic teams are being made, according to the Airesis annual report.
Although some sports such as judo and cycling have received their kit, an official in a French sports federation that was still waiting said the delay was frustrating.
"It's an additional logistical issue to manage at the last minute and honestly we've got other things to worry about at this time," he said on condition of anonymity.
Recent Stories
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..
More Stories From World
-
French Open day 10: Who's saying what27 seconds ago
-
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Bank47 minutes ago
-
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals47 minutes ago
-
Revival on cards as India's Congress party springs surprise3 hours ago
-
Indian Sikh separatist and Kashmir leader elected from jail3 hours ago
-
South African floods kill at least 18 people6 hours ago
-
Modi heads for victory in India vote, but no landslide7 hours ago
-
UK police seek parents of three children abandoned as newborns7 hours ago
-
Shahid Khaqan lauds China's development of smart cities, digitalization of economy7 hours ago
-
UK police seek parents of three children abandoned as newborns8 hours ago
-
Court summons Spain PM's wife to testify in graft probe8 hours ago
-
US Pentagon chief visits Cambodia to boost ties with China ally8 hours ago