Worries For Japan Economy After Election Shock
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Political uncertainty after Japan's election shock risks slowing economic reforms, pushing up government spending and even holding up the Bank of Japan's exit from its outlier monetary policy, economists said
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Political uncertainty after Japan's election shock risks slowing economic reforms, pushing up government spending and even holding up the Bank of Japan's exit from its outlier monetary policy, economists said.
Post-war Japan has long been a byword for political stability with the conservative, market-friendly Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in power for all but four of the last 69 years.
But the LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majority on Sunday, likely forcing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba into a minority government that would need support from other parties to pass legislation.
Businesses and economists worry that as concessions to other parties, Ishiba, 67, will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve Japan's competitiveness.
Since 2021 "the country has had three prime ministers and Ishiba probably won't last very long in office, either", predicted Marcel Thieliant at Capital Economics.
"That means that sweeping reform projects are unlikely," he said -- changes that were already "few and far between" in the past decade.
Syetarn Hansakul from the Economist Intelligence Unit also anticipated a "dilution of (the LDP's) reform agenda", which included plans to increase spending on defence and social welfare.
In addition to investor sentiment, this will "dent confidence among households and businesses.
Domestic demand recovery could suffer as a result," she said.
Ishiba has promised more support for households, to accelerate wage increases and help revitalise rural areas, but some opposition parties want more.
The Democratic Party for the People (DPP), a potential kingmaker, wants energy subsidies for consumers and lower taxes for part-time workers.
But while aimed at reducing worker shortages in ageing Japan, this would also reduce the government's tax revenues.
Japan already has one of the world's highest debt-to-output ratios at around 250 percent of gross domestic product.
Media reports suggest that Ishiba will issue a new economic policy package next month and plans to include some proposals from the DPP.
"(Although) Ishiba appears to appreciate fiscal discipline, he will likely continue to compromise and refrain from discussing additional revenue measures even though they are important in the long run," said Shigeto Nagai at Oxford Economics.
The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, urged parties to overcome differences and concentrate on growing the economy.
"Japan cannot afford the luxury of delay in addressing these issues," the head of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives said.
All parties should "face the reality of the situation, engage in thorough discussions, and move forward with the necessary policies", he said.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points
Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..
National Men's Netball Championship in Dec
SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov 19
MoU signed between FWCCI, Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council
Chairman WAPDA reviews work on 1530mw Tarbela 5th expansion project
NUST commences 'Convocation Week'
Eurozone economy grows faster than expected
More Stories From World
-
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule21 minutes ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 6231 minutes ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts surging Q3 sales, surpassing Tesla31 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters51 minutes ago
-
Residents flee Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation warning51 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit; leaves for Doha1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total2 hours ago
-
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to Britain: French authorities2 hours ago
-
Russia eats away at territory, and Ukrainian morale2 hours ago
-
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to Britain: French authorities2 hours ago
-
Residents flee Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation warning2 hours ago
-
Mediators to propose Gaza truce amid deadly Israeli strikes2 hours ago