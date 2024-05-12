Open Menu

'Worse Than Covid': UK Gig Venues Sing The Blues

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

'Worse than Covid': UK gig venues sing the Blues

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The hall may have been packed when the lights came on at singer Cosmo Sheldrake's gig at "Earth Hackney", but the coffers of the east London venue are anything but full.

"There's a paradox here that you can sell out shows and yet you can lose money," Auro Foxcroft, Earth's boss, told AFP.

UK music venues are facing a perfect storm, with a surge in costs -- particularly for electricity and rent -- coinciding with reduced purchasing power for customers.

"Everything costs about 15 percent more on average than it did before the pandemic and.

.. sales are down some 20 percent," he explained.

Some 125 independent venues closed in Britain last year, more than a third of the total.

They included stately institutions such as "Moles" in Bath, southwest England, which hosted Oasis, The Cure and Eurythmics before they made it big.

"There is no profit to be made anymore in this industry," Jack Henry, operations director of "Studio Spaces", a performance and events venue in south London, told AFP.

