Worst Rains In 20 Years In New Delhi Leave One Person Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Worst Rains in 20 Years in New Delhi Leave One Person Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) At least one person died and over a dozen buildings were destroyed as a result of heavy rains in India's capital of New Delhi, NDTV reports citing the city's firefighting service.

The rains that hit New Delhi on Saturday were the heaviest one-day rainfall in the last 20 years.

Severe flooding was recorded in Connaught Place, the city's financial hub.

The rains caused 15 buildings to collapse in New Delhi and at least one person was killed, NDTV said.

Earlier this week, Indian media reported that at least 12 people died in India's eastern state of Bihar as a result of lightning strikes and heavy rains.

More Stories From World