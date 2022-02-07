'Worst to come' on soaring UK food prices: Tesco boss

The "worst is still to come" over soaring food prices, Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has warned as fears grow over a cost of living crisis caused by decades-high inflation

John Allan, chairman of the supermarket giant, warned Sunday that prices of Tesco products could spike by an average five percent in the coming months, further squeezing household budgets.

Britain is experiencing the highest rate of annual inflation in nearly 30 years, while the cost of living is set to soar further from April owing to a tax hike on UK workers and businesses plus increases in energy bills.

"The worst is still to come because... we are impacted by rising energy prices. Our suppliers are impacted by rising energy prices," Allan told the BBC.