Would-be German Chancellor Unlikely to Seek Special Relationship With Russia - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Germany's potential chancellor Olaf Scholz is unlikely to seek closer engagement with Russia, the Bild daily has learned.

The Social Democrat vice chancellor in the outgoing cabinet is widely expected to lead a three-way coalition government of the SPD, the liberal FDP and the Greens, who have been critical of Moscow.

The German news outlet said it had information that Scholz would not follow in the footsteps of the previous Social Democrat chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, who cultivated an enduring relationship with the eastern neighbor.

On the contrary, the current finance minister said in 2016 that he did not consider as "plausible" a scenario in which Russia could get along well with Germany and have a strained relationship with the rest of the European Union.

Scholz's foreign policy will in all likelihood be guided by the "principle of village disco � you dance with those present in the room," the newspaper speculated.