UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Would-be Merkel Successor Under Fire Over E.European Virus Claims

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Would-be Merkel successor under fire over E.European virus claims

A leading candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel sparked a row Friday after he accused eastern Europeans of importing new coronavirus cases to Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A leading candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel sparked a row Friday after he accused eastern Europeans of importing new coronavirus cases to Germany.

Armin Laschet is the premier of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where more than 700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse in the Guetersloh district.

Asked on Wednesday what the new outbreak says about the lifting of restrictions to dampen transmission in the state, Laschet replied: "It says nothing at all about that, because Romanians and Bulgarians went in there and that is where the virus comes from." He later attempted to back track on the comments, telling the Rheinische Post that he was merely highlighting the risks of international travel and it was unacceptable "to blame people of any origin for the virus".

Critics have rounded on Laschet, with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who was visiting Sofia on Thursday, calling them "highly dangerous" and demanding an apology.

Maas' Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva also called the comments "unacceptable".

"The virus doesn't know borders. Bulgarians contribute a lot to the economy of North Rhine-Westphalia," she said.

For Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the Social Democrats, the junior partners in Merkel's coalition government, the comments were "scandalous" and should put a lid of Laschet's political ambitions.

"Anyone who argues in this way, who stirs up resentment in this way, who divides, is not fit to run for chancellor -- and certainly not fit to be chancellor," he told Bild Live.

Merkel's conservative CDU party is set to elect a new leader at the end of 2020.

Laschet is a prime candidate, having thrown his hat in the ring when the chancellor's hand-picked successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stepped down earlier this year.

Running against him for the CDU top job is corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz.

The winner would in turn be well placed to lead Merkel's centre-right CDU-CSU bloc into general elections in autumn next year.

But another challenge for the chancellor's post could still come from the CDU's Bavarian sister party CSU, whose leader Markus Soeder is seen as a hopeful.

Related Topics

German Job Germany Sofia Lead Angela Merkel Democrats 2020 Post All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

26 minutes ago

UAE ranking 1st on Female Parliamentary Representa ..

41 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.75 mil ..

2 minutes ago

FIRs registered against 49 illegal petrol pumps

2 minutes ago

Iran Rejects IAEA Resolution on Inspector Access t ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police participates in world webinar on ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.