WPP sells chunk of analytics arm

(@FahadShabbir)

British advertising giant WPP announced Friday the sale of a majority stake in Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, valuing the data analytics unit at $4.0 billion (3.6 billion euros

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :British advertising giant WPP announced Friday the sale of a majority stake in Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, valuing the data analytics unit at $4.0 billion (3.6 billion Euros).

WPP will offload a 60-percent holding in Kantar to Bain Capital and keep the rest, the advertising bellwether said in a statement.

The disposal will simplify the group, reposition it for growth and unlock value for shareholders, WPP said as the company restructures after last year's controversial exit of former boss Martin Sorrell.

"Bain Capital's acquisition... creates a strong partnership with WPP to accelerate the development of Kantar," the statement added.

WPP is undergoing vast changes since Sorrell sensationally quit in 2018 amid allegations of personal misconduct.

It is axing a net 2,500 jobs under a three-year overhaul to slash costs through to the end of 2021.

WPP is struggling with fierce competition from the likes of Google and Facebook who have captured advertising spend by multinationals looking to cut costs.