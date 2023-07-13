Open Menu

Wray Denies FBI Played Role In Sparking Capitol Riots, Angers Lawmaker At Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Wray Denies FBI Played Role in Sparking Capitol Riots, Angers Lawmaker at Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency was not involved in any operation that led to the January 6 riots, an answer that appeared to frustrate US Congressman Troy Nehls during a House judiciary committee hearing.

Nehls asked Wray why the FBI had not arrested Ray Epps, once number 16 on the agency's most wanted list, who is shown on video encouraging people to attack the Capitol. Nehls also said many feel Epps was a "fed," suggesting the man was a Federal government informant.

"If you are suggesting that the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or FBI agents, the answer is no, it was not," Wray said when asked why Epps was not arrested for breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"And to suggest otherwise is a disservice to our hardworking, dedicated law enforcement professionals."

Nehls at the end of his remarks said "shame on you," to the FBI chief.

According to The Washington Post, Epps' photo briefly appeared on an FBI website seeking information about the protests, but was removed in July of 2021 after being interviewed by agents.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that Epps sued Fox news over former host Tucker Carlson's comments suggesting the man was a government informant involved with instigating the Capitol riots.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Riots Washington Man January July FBI Post Media Government

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

3 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

5 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

5 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

5 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

5 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

5 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

5 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

5 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

5 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World