Wray Denies FBI Played Role in Sparking Capitol Riots, Angers Lawmaker at Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency was not involved in any operation that led to the January 6 riots, an answer that appeared to frustrate US Congressman Troy Nehls during a House judiciary committee hearing.

Nehls asked Wray why the FBI had not arrested Ray Epps, once number 16 on the agency's most wanted list, who is shown on video encouraging people to attack the Capitol. Nehls also said many feel Epps was a "fed," suggesting the man was a Federal government informant.

"If you are suggesting that the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or FBI agents, the answer is no, it was not," Wray said when asked why Epps was not arrested for breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"And to suggest otherwise is a disservice to our hardworking, dedicated law enforcement professionals."

Nehls at the end of his remarks said "shame on you," to the FBI chief.

According to The Washington Post, Epps' photo briefly appeared on an FBI website seeking information about the protests, but was removed in July of 2021 after being interviewed by agents.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that Epps sued Fox news over former host Tucker Carlson's comments suggesting the man was a government informant involved with instigating the Capitol riots.