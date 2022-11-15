Wray Says FBI Concerned IS, Al-Qaeda Intend to Carry Out Terror Attacks on US Soil

The FBI is concerned that the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia) intend to undertake or inspire large scale attacks on US soil, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

"The FBI remains concerned about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the intent of FTOs (foreign terrorist organizations), such as ISIS (Islamic Stare) and al-Qaeda and their affiliates, intend to carry out or inspire large-scale attacks in the United States," Wray told the US House Homeland Security Committee.

In August 2021, the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan after the US-backed government collapsed and accelerated the United States' pullout from the country. The following month, the Taliban set up a new government.

On June 28, US forces killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked terror group Hurras al-Din (banned in Russia), by a drone strike in Syria.